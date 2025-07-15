Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 32 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $574.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $577.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.21. The stock has a market cap of $695.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

