Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $451,985,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,579,000 after purchasing an additional 432,423 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $473.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.59 and a 200 day moving average of $464.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $554.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

