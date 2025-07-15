ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Buys Shares of 7,575 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.