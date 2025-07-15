Dakota Wealth Management Sells 963 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.