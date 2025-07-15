Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,474 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.