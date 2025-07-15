Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VTI opened at $307.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $309.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

