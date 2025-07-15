Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

