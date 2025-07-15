Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Management L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 146.0% during the first quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 28,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.