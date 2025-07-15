OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,481 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $298,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $97.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

