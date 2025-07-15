BIP Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $445.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $446.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.30. The company has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

