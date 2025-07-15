BIP Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $445.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $446.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.30. The company has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Upgrade Roku Stock: Can It Deliver and Go Beyond?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Shield Your Portfolio From Aug. 1 Tariffs With This Low-Vol ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- NVDA Greenlight: China H20 Sales Spark 50% Rally Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.