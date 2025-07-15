Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Grange Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Grange Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Grange Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

