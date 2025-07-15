BIP Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BIP Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $58,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

