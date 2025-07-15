Florida Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 68,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 24,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Shares of ABT opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

