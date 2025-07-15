Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,056 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,442.26. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,534 shares of company stock worth $10,028,795. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.94. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

