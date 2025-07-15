iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,986,000 after buying an additional 1,070,974 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.71. The company has a market cap of $631.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $630.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

