Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

