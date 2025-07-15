AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of T opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

