Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Hager Investment Management Services LLC

Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 308.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $643.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $241.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,366 shares of company stock valued at $84,784,653. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

