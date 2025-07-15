Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 538,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 73,443 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

