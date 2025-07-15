Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $83.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

