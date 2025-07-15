Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,300,579 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,378,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,300,579 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.33% of Danaher worth $487,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $197.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

