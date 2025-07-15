Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Purchases 715 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 4.6% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $473.66 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.