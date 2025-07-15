Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after buying an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,219 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.