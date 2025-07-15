Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – July 14th

Tesla, Micron Technology, Broadcom, Synopsys, Chevron, Accenture, and Presidio Property Trust are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are equity shares of companies that manufacture and supply goods, machinery, and equipment used in sectors such as construction, transportation, aerospace, and manufacturing. They typically include firms producing tools, components, heavy machinery, and infrastructure materials. Because these businesses rely heavily on capital investment and broad economic activity, the performance of industrial stocks often mirrors overall business?cycle trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $315.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,579,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,910,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.60 and its 200-day moving average is $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.36, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $4.71 on Monday, reaching $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,323,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,330,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $135.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $276.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,706,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,036,514. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $281.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $13.21 on Monday, reaching $546.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,769. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $621.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.52 on Monday, hitting $151.79. 5,224,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.47. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $280.01. 2,380,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.00 and a 200 day moving average of $326.89. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

Shares of SQFT stock traded up $10.04 on Monday, hitting $15.15. 43,955,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQFT

Featured Articles