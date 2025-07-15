Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,475 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:AMT opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.61. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.88.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

