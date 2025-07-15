Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,797 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

