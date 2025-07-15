Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.98. The stock has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.