Kaye Capital Management Buys 12,818 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Kaye Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 142.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

