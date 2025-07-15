Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $397,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.21.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

