Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,707 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 7.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 8.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,425,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

