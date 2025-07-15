Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 305,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

