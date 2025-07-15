Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

UBER opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

