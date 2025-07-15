Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,490 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $2,603,360,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after purchasing an additional 877,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,830,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,464,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $961.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,007.75 and a 200-day moving average of $957.77. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,418.44. This represents a 58.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

