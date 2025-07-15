BIP Wealth LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $180.05 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $104.84 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

