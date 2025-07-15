Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $67.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

