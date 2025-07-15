Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after purchasing an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,953,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSP stock opened at $184.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

