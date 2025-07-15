Concord Asset Management LLC VA Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,853,000 after purchasing an additional 224,294 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.79.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SPGI opened at $530.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

