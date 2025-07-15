Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 11,545 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.3% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.12% of Schlumberger worth $65,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 250,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 131,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of SLB opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.