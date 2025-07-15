Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:BMY opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.