Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,503,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $530.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.69. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.79.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

