Concord Asset Management LLC VA Raises Stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

