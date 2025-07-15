Concord Asset Management LLC VA Has $1.56 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 161,769 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $129.29. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.