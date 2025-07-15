First Command Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 621,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

