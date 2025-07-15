Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.84.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

