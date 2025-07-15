Leo Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Leo Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,510,558.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,689.05. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.48, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $149.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.