First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.5% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $799.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $765.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.