Leo Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 263,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $133,373,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.43 and a 200 day moving average of $438.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.