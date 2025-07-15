GPM Growth Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,373 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Penney Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 292,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,311 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

