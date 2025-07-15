T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Lessened by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.9% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TMUS opened at $228.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 907,470 shares of company stock worth $209,055,386 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

