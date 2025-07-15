Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 187 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,099,000 after buying an additional 241,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $344.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.78 and a 200-day moving average of $319.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

